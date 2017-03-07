As lawsuit continues, Senate issues subpoena to Gov. Roy Cooper’s secretary of public safety for confirmation hearing

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries Pause

4:40 Berger: Because of court ruling, "We don't have ... an Ethics Commission or a Board of Elections"

4:29 Senate committee OKs appointment of Gov. Cooper’s Cabinet military official

1:16 Trump claims Obama might have won North Carolina in 2008 because of voter fraud

2:01 Day of tension as special session closes

0:58 Gov. Roy Cooper: I am going to fight about the issues I believe in

1:48 Cooper defends his opposition of Senate confirmation of his Cabinet appointees

1:30 Cooper calls out House GOP leadership on HB2 compromise

1:37 NC Voter ID law overturned