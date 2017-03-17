Judges issue split ruling on NC governor-legislature power struggle

The North Carolina General Assembly’s attempt to revamp the state elections board and ethics commission weeks before Democrat Roy Cooper was sworn in as the new governor violates the state Constitution, a three judge panel ruled on Friday.
The judges also found a law that would have sharply reduced the number of at-will policy-making and managerial positions in Cooper’s adminstration to be unconstitutional, too.
The Republican-controlled General Assembly’s attempt to have a say in who Cooper’s key Cabinet members are was not found to be a violation of the separation of powers clause in the state Constitution. To date, the General Assembly has approved all the appointments that Cooper has made.
The rulings from Superior Court Judges Jesse Caldwell, Todd Burke and Jeff Foster come nearly two weeks after a daylong hearing inside a Campbell University law school courtroom.
“We’re pleased the trial court ruled two of these three laws unconstitutional, and we believe strongly that the Supreme Court ultimately will agree with us on all three,” Noelle Talley, a spokeswoman for Cooper, said in a prepared statement.
Efforts to get comment from legislative leaders have not been immediately successful.
More details to come. Check back for updates.
