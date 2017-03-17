Politics podcast: HB2 compromise hopes grow dimmer

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of March 18-19.
Gov. Roy Cooper gave his first State of the State speech, and his first veto, this week, plus a lawsuit ruling went partially in his favor as his power struggle with the legislature continues. And prospects for an HB2 repeal compromise grow increasingly dim as the shot clock runs down for North Carolina’s bids for NCAA events. Our panel of reporters talks about all of that news from the week, and wraps up with Headliner of the Week.
Jordan Schrader of The News & Observer hosts with Will Doran, Colin Campbell and Craig Jarvis.
The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.
Or, listen in here:
