Politics podcast: HB2 compromise hopes grow dimmer

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law Pause

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

2:56 Supporters and opponents hold HB2 rallies in Raleigh

2:00 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2: 'discriminatory', 'harmful', 'not right'

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks

4:15 Roy Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes after midnight

4:40 Berger: Because of court ruling, "We don't have ... an Ethics Commission or a Board of Elections"

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

6:00 NC State hires Wilmington's Kevin Keatts according to sources