Patients wait as errors delay new NC mental hospital

2:09 Dramatic video from massive downtown Raleigh fire Pause

1:38 Roy Cooper sworn in as Governor of North Carolina

2:09 Cooper’s transportation nominee advances in Senate

1:16 Food pantries expect more needy

4:32 UNC's Mitch Trubisky on his NFL prospects and workouts

1:12 Kidznotes students show off music skills

1:08 NC State's Keatts: We are going to try to go after the best recruits in the country

3:18 Duke's Grayson Allen talks about Amile Jefferson and the end of the road for the Blue Devils

8:06 Coach K: 'They played better, but not harder'