AARP, AFP campaign against current version of Obamacare replacement

2:16 Zach Galifianakis makes a documentary about how bad gerrymandering has gotten Pause

2:06 In February a committee approved criteria for NC congressional maps they hoped might pass judicial muster

1:42 Berger downplays talk of expanding NC Supreme Court

3:27 Legislators call second special session – but unclear on topics to be addressed

2:41 Berger unclear on topics of second special session for Legislature

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

1:38 Roy Cooper sworn in as Governor of North Carolina

2:18 Governor Roy Cooper and First Lady share dance at Inaugural Ball

13:05 Gov. Cooper delivers Inaugural Address via video