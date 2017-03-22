AARP, AFP campaign against current version of Obamacare replacement

Opposition to the new health-care proposal touted by President Donald Trump is playing out through different agendas in North Carolina.
The AARP has begun a radio ad campaign aimed at older voters who cast ballots for Trump. It is running in western North Carolina. The AARP has been running nationwide TV commercials against the proposal.
Congress could vote on the American Health Care Act on Thursday.
“The new health care bill in Congress is not the change you voted for,” the spot says. “In fact, it’s loaded with everything you voted against: higher prices, less coverage and billions in tax breaks for big drug and insurance companies.”
The plan includes what the AARP calls an “age tax” that would increase the cost of health care for those 50 and older.
Meanwhile, the state chapter of Americans for Prosperity on Tuesday launched a paid digital ad campaign thanking U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows for standing firm in opposition to the current GOP version of the bill. Meadows is chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, whose members think the Obamacare replacement does not go far enough.
“It leaves intact some of the most harmful aspects of the law, including burdensome regulations that send insurance costs spiking and federal subsidies re-branded as tax credits,” Donald Bryson, state director of AFP, said in a statement. “Fortunately, Congressman Meadows has been a champion on this issue, and should be commended for opposing a bill that amounts to a continuation of Obamacare, and a broken promise for full repeal.”
On Tuesday, Trump reportedly told Meadows, “Oh, Mark, I’m gonna come after you big time,” in a closed meeting.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
Comments