Veto override means voters will know judges’ party affiliations

Voters casting ballots for trial court judges will know which political party the candidates belong to, under a law that will take effect next year.
Republicans in the General Assembly say that will give voters helpful information. But Democrats say it injects politics into the court.
On Thursday, the state Senate with little discussion overrode Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of House Bill 100 by a vote of 32-15, with two Republicans voting against the override: Sen. John Alexander of Raleigh and Sen. Danny Earl Britt of Robeson County. The House overrode the veto 77-44 the day before.
It was the governor’s first veto.
