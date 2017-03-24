Surry sheriff named to parole board

1:17 UNC's Williams on HB2: 'What we have now is wrong' Pause

1:31 NCAA president discusses impact of HB2 in North Carolina

3:36 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:18 Coach K on impact of HB2 in moving NCAA games out of NC

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

1:20 House Speaker Moore opposes Cooper HB2 compromise

7:44 Triangle residents speak out on NCAA HB2 decision

0:40 Duke's Cutcliffe on loss of NCAA events due to HB2