Surry sheriff named to parole board

The Surry County sheriff has been named to the state parole commission, the governor’s office announced Friday.
Sheriff Graham H. Atkinson plans to retire on April 28 and then move into the new position.
“With more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement Sheriff Atkinson will be an asset to the Parole Commission, and I’m confident he’ll continue to serve the cause of justice well in this new role,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement
Atkinson has been sheriff since 2006. Prior to that, he was a deputy, detective, narcotics investigator and chief of detectives for the department. He has also served two terms on the Surry County Board of Education.
Formally called the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, it determines whether to parole eligible inmates, and it sets the terms of supervision for inmates who have been released from prison. It also hears violations of parole and post-release supervision.
It is comprised of four members appointed by the governor.
