NC’s congressional delegation is made up entirely of Christians, study finds

0:58 Gov. Roy Cooper on HB2: 'We have to get it off our books' Pause

1:17 UNC's Williams on HB2: 'What we have now is wrong'

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

3:57 Cooper calls for cooperation: 'The people of NC are watching us'

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

0:40 McCrory touts teacher pay increase as he signs state budget

2:02 NC to focus on battling opioid addiction