NC’s congressional delegation is made up entirely of Christians, study finds

A Pew Research Center analysis has found that most states, including North Carolina, have congressional delegations that are composed completely of people who identify as Christians.
Of the 10 most populous states, North Carolina, Texas, Pennsylvania and Ohio have delegations that are completely made up of people who identify as either Catholic or Protestant, the Pew analysis said. In North Carolina, 11 of the 15 delegates identify as protestant and four percent identify as Catholic, the Pew analysis said.
About 71 percent of U.S. adults identify as Christian, Pew said.
In North Carolina, 77 percent of the state’s adults call themselves Christian and about 20 percent say they were unaffiliated or did not identify with any religious group, according to a separate Pew analysis. Three percent of adults are of non-Christian faiths, including Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and Hindu.
Kyrsten Sinema, of Arizona, is the only member of Congress who describes herself as religiously unaffiliated, the study said. But that category now accounts for 23 percent of Americans, the study said.
Overall, 91 percent of lawmakers in the 115th Congress describe themselves as Christians, four points lower than in the 87th Congress of 1961-1962, a Pew Research Center study found.
The Pew analysis was done with data collected by CQ Roll Call, a newspaper that focuses on legislative and political maneuverings on Capitol Hill, the study authors said. CQ Roll Call collected the information through questionnaires and follow-up phone calls to members’ and candidates’ offices, Pew said.
Pew’s study also found that all but two of the 241 Republicans in Congress identify as Christian. Eighty two percent of U.S. adults who identify or lean toward the Republican Party are Christian, the study said.
Only one state, Hawaii, has a congressional delegation with no Christians even though 63 percent of adults in Hawaii are Christian, the study said. Hawaii’s delegation is made up of two Buddhists, one Hindu and one Jew.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
