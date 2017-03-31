Man dies at NC psychiatric hospital of apparent suicide

A patient at Central Regional Hospital, one of the state’s psychiatric hospitals, was found dead early Tuesday morning of an apparent suicide.
The 42-year-old man on the hospital’s forensic services unit was found with a belt tight around his neck at 4:10 am on Tuesday, according to the state Health and Human Services death report. Hospital staff saw the patient was not in his bed, the report said. The man’s body fell to the floor when staff opened the bathroom door. He was declared dead about 30 minutes later and after attempts to revive him.
“The department has expressed condolences to the family for their loss,” DHHS said in an email.
DHHS spokesman Jim Jones said the department could not, for privacy reasons, disclose specifically how often the man should have been checked. Observation levels range from constant to every 30 minutes.
The patient’s name was not disclosed. He was in a special section of the hospital that is reserved for people receiving court-ordered evaluations. Former criminal defendants who have been found not guilty by reason of insanity or people found incompetent to stand trial live on the unit.
Before the hospital opened in Butner in 2008, internal reviews identified doorknobs and bathroom handrails in the building that presented suicide hazards. Some of those were fixed before the hospital began accepting patients.
Vicki Smith, executive director of Disability Rights North Carolina, said they have not seen many suicides in state facilities in the past few years, but this is one they will look at more closely because the man was in a controlled area.
As the state’s protection and advocacy system, Disability Rights can look at patient records in facilities to see if there is reason to believe that abuse or neglect has occurred.
“This will bear looking at more closely,” Smith said.
