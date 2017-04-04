State Politics

April 4, 2017 1:22 PM

Some cities keep HB2 travel bans of NC; fate of state travel bans unclear

By Colin Campbell

ccampbell@newsobserver.com

At least four cities that banned government travel to North Carolina over House Bill 2 said this week that they’re keeping the bans in place because they argue the HB2 replacement law is inadequate.

Five states also banned government travel to North Carolina, but governors haven’t announced if they’ll keep the bans. The cities keeping travel bans are Seattle, San Francisco, Santa Fe, N.M., and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Opponents of HB2: 'This will not repeal HB2'

Equality North Carolina, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), and the ACLU of North Carolina will hold a press conference outside of the North Carolina General Assembly Building.

Chris Cioffi ccioffi@newsobserver.com

“N. Carolina’s failure to fully repeal HB2 & end loopholes allowing LGBTQ bigotry means we stand by policies barring government travel there,” Seattle Mayor Ed Murray tweeted late Monday night.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee issued a statement saying that the replacement law “is not a reset of the law, but another scheme that will allow for state-sanctioned discrimination against a community that is already facing intense pressure.”

The mayors are taking issue with the HB2 replacement law’s provision banning local governments from enacting nondiscrimination ordinances until December 2020.

“In Santa Fe, we stood up to ensure that every individual, regardless of their gender identity, will feel safe here,” Mayor Javier Gonzalez posted on Twitter. “North Carolina shouldn’t stand in the way of their cities who want to do the same, and until they make it right, we have no intention of changing the ban on non-essential travel that is our current policy.”

N.C. Rep. Chuck McGrady, a Hendersonville Republican involved in the HB2 compromise, fired back on Twitter at the Seattle mayor. “Having worked & voted to repeal H 2, I’ll not be traveling to your city, Mayor,” he wrote.

McGrady supports replacement bill for HB2

N.C. Rep. Chuck McGrady takes reporter's questions during a press conference held supporting HB 186, a bill he sponsors, that is being offered as a replacement for HB2.

Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

The fate of states’ travel bans is less clear. Washington, Connecticut, New York, Vermont and Minnesota had banned government-funded travel – including travel by college sports teams – to North Carolina over HB2. Washington state’s ban automatically ended because it only applied while HB2 was in effect “in its current form.”

Opponents of HB2: 'This will not repeal HB2'

Equality North Carolina, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), and the ACLU of North Carolina will hold a press conference outside of the North Carolina General Assembly Building.

Chris Cioffi ccioffi@newsobserver.com

Colin Campbell: 919-829-4698, @RaleighReporter

Related content

State Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Marcia Morey: From district judge to legislator

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos