Have questions for Sen. Thom Tillis? He’ll hold a Facebook Q&A Wednesday

Citizens with questions for Sen. Thom Tillis could get their answers Wednesday at noon.
The senator from North Carolina will hold a live Facebook Q&A, according to announcements on his social media accounts Tuesday.
Within an hour of the announcement being posted to Tillis’ Facebook page, comments poured in criticizing the senator for holding an online forum rather than one in person and for holding it at noon on a weekday, when many people will be at work and unable to participate. Others left questions they hoped Tillis would answer.
Please join me on Wednesday for a Facebook Q&A. I'll be taking your questions live at 12pm ET. https://t.co/upubnpr3hD pic.twitter.com/bf0OeMAk7J— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) April 4, 2017
N.C. Sen. Thom Tillis’ Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SenatorThomTillis.
