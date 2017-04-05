NC Senate votes to let restaurants have outdoor cook-outs

The N.C. Senate voted unanimously Wednesday to allow restaurants to grill food outside.
Restaurants currently aren’t allowed to serve food that they prepared using an outdoor grill. Senate Bill 24 would set regulations for the practice, correcting what the bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Tom McInnis of Rockingham, says is a “longstanding problem with our restaurants.”
“This is a pro-business piece of legislation that’s been blessed by our state health department,” McInnis said. “It allows entrepreneurs to expand their businesses, thus creating jobs and investment opportunities from Manteo to Murphy.”
The bill now heads to the House. If it passes, restaurants that grill food outside would need to use a cast iron or stainless steel cooking surface, keep the grill supervised at all times, and store it in an enclosed area.
