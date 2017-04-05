House tentatively OKs deregulation bill

Easing regulations on the environment, businesses and government is once again the intent of this year’s deregulation bill in the General Assembly, which the state House tentatively approved on Wednesday evening.
Republicans in the legislature have made a regulations bill a priority in every session since they took control in 2011, except for last year when both chambers failed to agree on one. Most of that bill and some new provisions now comprise Senate Bill 131.
Democrats asked that the final vote on the bill be delayed until Thursday. Several Democrats tried to change some of the environmental provisions in the bill, but were rebuffed Republicans, who voted in a bloc; Democrats were split on the bill. The vote was 88-29.
The Senate passed a slimmer version of the bill in March. But since the House more than doubled the size of the bill to 43 pages. It will return to the Senate to concur with those changes.
Some of the more contentious environmental provisions would:
▪ Ask the U.S. Army Corps of engineers permit the state to double the amount of development near streams that can be displaced without requiring offsetting improvements elsewhere.
▪ Allow sand dredged from shoals offshore from the capes even if it doesn’t meet state requirements making sure it is compatible.
The bill also deals with the regulation of general contractor’s licenses, eliminating some counties from vehicle emission standards because they have improved and the disposal of dead reptiles.
