Let schools start earlier in August, NC House says

1:25 Family of teen who died in Durham jail seeks independent investigation Pause

3:18 Durham teen straddles fine line between performance dreams and threat of prison

0:32 UNC Tar Heels' championship 'shining moment' in Lego animation

2:35 Senate Republicans ‘go nuclear’ to clear path for Gorsuch nomination

1:39 UNC's Roy Williams on his Dadgum 'Royisms'

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

1:01 DeVos promotes school vouchers during Fort Bragg visit

0:50 Lenovo promotes technology and art in Wake schools

1:41 NC State's Deatherage: This is my comfort zone