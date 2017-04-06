Let schools start earlier in August, NC House says

Over opposition from the tourism industry, the House gave overwhelming approval Thursday to a pair of bills that would give some or all North Carolina school systems the ability to start classes earlier in August.
The House voted 104-6 in favor of letting 20 primarily high-poverty counties start the school year as early as the Monday closest to Aug. 10. House Bill 389 goes to the Senate, where opposition to the bill is expected to be greater.
The House also voted 100-8 to give initial approval to proposed legislation that would let any school district start classes as early as Aug. 15 to align with the calendar of its local community college. The House is scheduled to take another vote Monday before sending House Bill 375 to the Senate.
The votes came after heated debate, with supporters saying school districts and not the state should determine the first day of classes. Opponents argued that the legislation would have a devastating effect on the tourism industry and the state’s economy.
Under state law, schools can start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11. Charter schools and year-round schools are exempt from the law.
School districts have been trying to modify or repeal the school calendar law since it passed in 2004. School officials cite problems with a late August start including high school students taking their final exams after they return from winter break.
T. Keung Hui: 919-829-4534, @nckhui
