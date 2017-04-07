Gov. Roy Cooper is letting people check out the mansion on Saturday

Three months after the event was postponed by an inaugural snowstorm, Gov. Roy Cooper is holding his first open house at the governor’s mansion this weekend.
Cooper and First Lady Kristin Cooper will allow visitors to check out their new digs from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Governors typically hold open house events as part of their inauguration festivities, but Cooper’s inaugural events were canceled because of snow in January.
The 126-year-old house, located at 200 N. Blount St., is usually only open to visitors who reserve a tour weeks in advance.
The Coopers will greet guests at Saturday’s event, but there’s no word on whether the family pets – two dogs, two cats and a praying mantis – will make an appearance.
