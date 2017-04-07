NC House Republicans file bill to expand Medicaid

Republicans in the state House have filed a bill to extend Medicaid health care coverage to more adults, and to use assessments on hospitals to help pay for it.
This is the first time that any Republicans in the legislature have formally indicated an interest in expanding Medicaid.
Under the bill, adults whose income is at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty level would qualify. They would have to pay annual premiums equal to 2 percent of their incomes.
Medicaid ia the government insurance program for poor, elderly and disabled people. Most of the poor residents covered are children. Most low-income adults younger than 65 don’t qualify.
The state and federal government currently cover Medicaid costs. Under the bill, assessments on hospitals would cover the state’s share of the expansion costs.
Three of the House Health Committee chairmen are co-sponsors: Reps. Donny Lambeth of Winston-Salem, Greg Murphy of Greenville and Josh Dobson of McDowell County. Rep. Donna White of Clayton is the fourth sponsor.
Dobson referred most questions questions about the bill to Lambeth.
“I want to do whatever I can to increase access to care for rural areas of our state, “ Dobson said. “I believe the bill will do that.”
Legislative Republicans for years have resisted expanding Medicaid, passing a bill about four years ago that prohibits expansion without legislative consent. When newly-elected Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper moved in early January to expand Medicaid, Republicans sued to stop it.
