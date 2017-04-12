State Politics

April 12, 2017 5:56 PM

Conservative Review puts Tillis, Burr in Top 25 RINOs

By Craig Jarvis

The hard-right Conservative Review has placed U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and Sen. Richard Burr in its list of the Top 25 RINOs.

The Republicans in Name Only designation went to the two North Carolina senators as a result of their votes on a variety of issues, from civil liberties to taxes to the Second Amendment. All received “F” grades.

Tillis was 20th and Burr 23rd.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for context, was No. 8.

Sen. John McCain was the top RINO and House Speaker Paul Ryan was No. 2.

