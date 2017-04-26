House votes to tweak drunken hunting ban in Orange County

State wildlife officers would be allowed to enforce Orange County’s ban on drunken hunting under a bill that passed the N.C. House Wednesday night.
Current state law empowers Orange County law enforcement officers to enforce an ordinance banning hunting while impaired by alcohol or drugs. But in other counties with a drunken hunting ban, Wildlife Resources Commission officers have enforcement powers.
“All this bill does is bring Orange County in conformance with those other counties,” said Rep. Verla Insko, a Chapel Hill Democrat and the bill’s sponsor.
The bill came up for a vote around 10:30 p.m. during a lengthy House session, so Rep. Larry Yarborough of Roxboro asked for some clarification on the proposal.
“Is this the dog hunting bill I’ve been getting phone calls about?” he asked.
Insko’s response: “Not unless the dog’s impaired.”
The bill now goes to the Senate.
Comments