New leaders chosen for prisons, parole

Two veteran administrators in the state Department of Public Safety have been promoted to run the state’s prisons and parole and probation operations.
Kenneth Lassiter, a former warden at Central Prison in Raleigh, will be the new director of prisons. Tracy Lee, who has been based in Mecklenburg County for most of his career, will be director of community corrections.
They begin their new jobs on Monday. Department Secretary Erik A. Hooks announced the advancements.
Lassiter will replace George Soloman, who is retiring after 33 years. He will oversee 55 prisons with more than 36,500 prisoners and about 17,000 employees.
He started working for the prison system in 1989 at Odom Correctional Institution in Northampton County, and worked his way through the ranks, most recently as deputy director for operations.
Lee started out as a probation officer in Charlotte 27 years ago, and recently was assistant division administrator overseeing probation and parole in a region covering 21 counties. The probation/parole operations of the state supervise almost 98,000 people with 2,600 employees.
He will replace Anne Precythe, who left the public safety agency in December to become director of the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Lassiter will be paid $108,698 and Lee $101,602.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
