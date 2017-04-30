Anti-gerrymandering mural going up on Raleigh brewery

An anti-gerrymandering mural is being painted on a Raleigh brewery.
Tweets from David Meeker on Sunday showed the beginnings of a mural on the back of Trophy Brewing Co., 827 W. Morgan St. Meeker, a real estate developer, is part owner of Trophy and several other local businesses and is the son of former Raleigh mayor Charles Meeker.
The mural was being completed by Oak City Mural Co., Meeker said.
Beginnings of a new anti-gerrymandering mural by @oakcitymuralco going up on the back of @Trophybrewing on Morgan. pic.twitter.com/jYvro6gmzn— David Meeker (@DavidMeeker) April 29, 2017
Props @oakcitymuralco for being out here hustling in this heat. pic.twitter.com/LDVj7460zw— David Meeker (@DavidMeeker) April 30, 2017
This mural was a spur of the moment decision after House Bill 2. Probably the best spur of the moment decision we've ever made. pic.twitter.com/b0DX473sIm— David Meeker (@DavidMeeker) April 29, 2017
Props @oakcitymuralco for being out here hustling in this heat. pic.twitter.com/LDVj7460zw— David Meeker (@DavidMeeker) April 30, 2017
This mural was a spur of the moment decision after House Bill 2. Probably the best spur of the moment decision we've ever made. pic.twitter.com/b0DX473sIm— David Meeker (@DavidMeeker) April 29, 2017
Comments