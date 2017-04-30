State Politics

April 30, 2017 11:43 AM

Anti-gerrymandering mural going up on Raleigh brewery

By Abbie Bennett

RALEIGH

An anti-gerrymandering mural is being painted on a Raleigh brewery.

Tweets from David Meeker on Sunday showed the beginnings of a mural on the back of Trophy Brewing Co., 827 W. Morgan St. Meeker, a real estate developer, is part owner of Trophy and several other local businesses and is the son of former Raleigh mayor Charles Meeker.

The mural was being completed by Oak City Mural Co., Meeker said.

