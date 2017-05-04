New victims’ rights drive launches online campaign

A coalition of individual prosecutors, law enforcement officers, judges and victims’ rights advocates pushing for a new constitutional amendment in North Carolina has launched an online video campaign.
Crime victims and their families would be guaranteed certain rights if the General Assembly passes House Bill 551 and voters approve the constitutional amendment. Known as Marsy’s Law, the bill was approved by the House last week and is now in the Senate.
Proponents have kicked off the statewide campaign on Facebook and Twitter with a series of 10 videos featuring former state Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr, former Wake County District Attorney Colon Willoughby and Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison. Appearing in other videos are Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone and victims’ relatives, including Freida MacDonald, whose son Stephen was murdered in Raleigh in 2012.
Marsy’s Law was first enacted in California in 2008 and a number of states have followed suit.
In North Carolina, the amendment would ensure crime victims are kept apprised of court proceedings, receive updates on criminal investigations, are allowed to be heard in court and have the ability to collect restitution. They would have to be informed of their rights and informed of services that could help them.
North Carolina’s law that provides for certain victims’ rights was enacted nearly 20 years ago.
The N.C. Conference of District Attorneys has not taken a position on the bill. Rep. Nelson Dollar, a Cary Republican, is one of its primary sponsors.
“We are hitting the grassroots,” said Chris Sinclair, state director for the campaign. “We are building a statewide organization to support our legislative effort and get ready for a constitutional amendment campaign next spring.”
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
