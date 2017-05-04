Dueling polls set up battle between nurse anesthetists, doctors

A large majority of voters in North Carolina think nurse anesthetists should continue to be supervised by anesthesiologists, according to a new poll conducted for the doctors.
The N.C. Society of Anesthesiologists hired a national polling firm to conduct the survey as the General Assembly is considering legislation that would allow the nurses to administer drugs for surgery, diagnostic or therapeutic procedures without being directly supervised by a physician.
“The health and safety of our patients is our top priority,” Dr. Frank Sutton, president of the anesthesiologists organization, said in a statement released with the poll. “Physician anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists have worked together as part of the anesthesia care team for decades.”
The poll found that 90 percent of respondents think it’s important to have doctors supervise nurses administering anesthesia or responding to anesthesia emergencies during surgery. It found 76 percent want to leave the current law requiring supervision in place.
The anesthesiologists oppose the bill, which is backed by N.C. Association of Nurse Anesthetists.
Last month the nurses’ association released its own poll showing 73 percent of respondents supported the bill when it was described to them as increasing safe and affordable health care.
The nurses’ association poll surveyed 500 registered voters with a margin of error of 4.38 percent. The physicians’ poll surveyed 500 registered voters by phone, and cited a 4.4 percent margin of error; additional methodology and survey questions were also released.
Neither House Bill 88 nor its companion bill in the Senate, Senate Bill 73, have been taken up in committees so far. A deadline for most bills to advance has passed, but there are exceptions and lawmakers often try to insert stalled legislation into bills that have moved forward.
