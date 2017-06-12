PolitiFact: NC GOP launches false accusation on leaked Comey memo

In an effort to cast doubt on the credibility of James Comey, the North Carolina Republican Party launched a false attack against the former FBI director.
As part of the ongoing investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign’s ties to Russia, Comey testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee – led by North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr – on Thursday.
After his high-profile hearing, the N.C. GOP said Comey’s sworn testimony only underscored Trump’s nearly unprecedented decision to fire Comey.
“James Comey's only accomplishment today was proving once and for all that President Trump was right to fire him,” said Robin Hayes, the chairman of the N.C. GOP, in an official party statement. “It is a matter of national security when disgruntled employees leak classified information, which is exactly what Comey admitted to doing with his notes.”
Never miss a local story.
PolitiFact North Carolina looked into the accusation that Comey admitted to leaking classified information, possibly damaging national security.
After #ComeyHearings the NC GOP said Comey admitted to leaking classified information— PolitiFact NC (@PolitiFactNC) June 9, 2017
In fact, the opposite is true https://t.co/DtJ2Fiaori
If true, Comey might have committed a federal crime under the Espionage Act. If found guilty he could be fined, imprisoned or even sentenced to death, depending on the severity of the offense.
The N.C. GOP’s statement, however, has no basis in reality.
In fact, the opposite is true, and PolitiFact NC rated the claim as False.
For more on what was in Comey’s leaked memo, what Comey actually did admit to doing Thursday, and what legal experts say about the legality of the leak, read the full fact-check here.
Email: Truthometer@PolitiFact.com; Twitter: @PolitiFactNC
PolitiFact North Carolina
Speaker: North Carolina Republican Party
Statement: Says former FBI Director James Comey admitted to leaking classified information.
Ruling: Comey never said that. Plus, legal experts agree his leaked memo almost certainly contained no classified information. We rate this claim False.
Comments