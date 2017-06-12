Former Gov. Hunt tells governors about value of education

Two of North Carolina’s governors, current and past, are in Denver for a national symposium on education.
Gov. Roy Cooper is attending the two-day National Governor’s Association event, which is co-sponsored by North Carolina’s The Hunt Institute and represented in Denver by former Gov. Jim Hunt.
“If you want a strong economy and good jobs, you have to have good education,” Hunt said at Sunday’s kickoff address on Sunday, according to a tweet by symposium organizers.
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos participated Sunday by Skype.
The Governors Education Symposium puts governors in touch with educators, business leaders, policymakers and researchers in panel discussions and information sessions.
Hunt was considered one of North Carolina’s preeminent education governors while in office.
