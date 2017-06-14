Durham school speed zones proposed

A pilot program targeting speeding drivers in school zones in Durham has cleared its first hurdle as it passed the Senate State and Local Government Committee.
Sen. Floyd McKissick, a Durham Democrat, says local law enforcement has been overwhelmed “trying to monitor (speeding)” around schools.
The pilot program as introduced would begin no later than Dec. 1, 2018, and run for three years. At the end of the pilot, the city of Durham would report the results to lawmakers. The program allows for the city to put up speed cameras in specific school zones.
Those caught speeding would be sent a violation notice, including a $250 fine, but would be able to contest the violation either through an administrative hearing process with the city or through an appeal to the district attorney.
Durham City Manager Tom Bonfield said the city's transportation department director had suggested the program, and the City Council put it on its legislative agenda for the year.
Bonfield said there have been problems at various schools in the city, especially with those along the Fayetteville Street corridor and others that are on major roads. Bonfield wasn't sure how the pilot would be set up quite yet, but said the city would likely find a vendor.
Bonfield did note, however, that the city wasn't looking to collect the funds from the violations. Instead, it would likely go to the school system. The city isn't looking to partner with the county at this time, because Bonfield said it's “not really a school issue, just a traffic control” issue.
