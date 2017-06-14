GOP's Hayes: Cooper doesn't have authority to call for special election

Video: NC GOP Chairman Robin Hayes says that Gov. Roy Cooper doesn't have the authority to call for a special election following some recent court rulings on redistricting. Hayes says that when Cooper was in the General Assembly on the redistricting committee, he drew districts for racial and partisan reasons.
Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
Cooper and legislators continue court fight over Board of Elections

State Politics

Cooper and legislators continue court fight over Board of Elections

Video: Attorneys representing Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders make their arguments before a three judge panel as Cooper contests a restructuring of the State Board of Elections and the Ethics Commission. Cooper contends it takes away too much power from him and he can't execute his duties. Legislators argue it has the authority to remake the boards.

Editor's Choice Videos