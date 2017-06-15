Factcheck: Richard Burr claims uncommon transparency in Trump, Russia investigation

Video: NC GOP Chairman Robin Hayes says that Gov. Roy Cooper doesn't have the authority to call for a special election following some recent court rulings on redistricting. Hayes says that when Cooper was in the General Assembly on the redistricting committee, he drew districts for racial and partisan reasons.
Video: The N.C. NAACP's Rev. William Barber wants the N.C. General Assembly to 'Cease and desist' from making laws. He says it is an illegal body following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that says some voting districts were improperly drawn.
Last year nearly 5,000 children were turned away from free Pre-K classes because the state didn't fund enough seats for them. PolitiFact NC looked into a claim that the legislature is on its way toward getting rid of that waiting list.
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory calls for a new voter ID law, and for Gov. Roy Cooper to do more to help Hurricane Matthew victims. McCrory spoke with reporters after making a speech to the NC Republican Party convention Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Wilmington.
House chief budget writer Rep. Nelson Dollar, R-Wake, and House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, discuss differences between House and Senate versions of the state budget and how negotiations between the two chambers are likely to unfold.
Rep. Jeffrey Elmore, R-Wilkes, discusses the thinking used by House budget writers to structure step raises and retention bonuses for North Carolina teachers during a press conference on Thursday, June 1, 2017.
Video: Attorneys representing Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders make their arguments before a three judge panel as Cooper contests a restructuring of the State Board of Elections and the Ethics Commission. Cooper contends it takes away too much power from him and he can't execute his duties. Legislators argue it has the authority to remake the boards.
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and chief budget writer Rep. Nelson Dollar, R-Wake, discuss GOP fiscal priorities as embodied in the budget proposal working its way through the N.C. House of Representative this week.