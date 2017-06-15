Factcheck: Richard Burr claims uncommon transparency in Trump, Russia investigation

News & Observer reporter Will Doran factchecks Sen. Richard Burr's claims of uncommon transparency in the Trump, Russia investigation.
WTVD/ABC-11
Cooper and legislators continue court fight over Board of Elections

Video: Attorneys representing Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders make their arguments before a three judge panel as Cooper contests a restructuring of the State Board of Elections and the Ethics Commission. Cooper contends it takes away too much power from him and he can't execute his duties. Legislators argue it has the authority to remake the boards.

