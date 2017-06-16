About a dozen protestors flanked Rev. William Barber as he held a press conference in front of the Legislative Building in Raleigh, NC, on June 13, 2017. He called for the General Assembly to stop making laws until legislative districts could be redrawn following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said they were unconstitutional.
State Politics

June 16, 2017 7:05 PM

Politics podcast: Redistricting, Medicaid payments, slow drivers

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of June 17-18.

A potential 2017 special election for legislature became less likely this week after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against speeding up the legal process to set a timeline for redistricting. We'll explain the claims being made by Democrats and Republicans.

And we'll explain a Senate proposal to reduce payments to doctors who treat Medicaid patients if the doctors don’t sign managed-care contracts. Also in this week's action at the legislature: Bills on Sunday hunting and slow left-lane drivers.

We also pick a Headliner of the Week. Jordan Schrader of The News & Observer hosts, with Matthew Adams, Colin Campbell, Lynn Bonner Will Doran and Craig Jarvis of the N&O.

The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.

Or, listen in here:

