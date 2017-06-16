Politics podcast: Redistricting, Medicaid payments, slow drivers

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of June 17-18.
A potential 2017 special election for legislature became less likely this week after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against speeding up the legal process to set a timeline for redistricting. We'll explain the claims being made by Democrats and Republicans.
And we'll explain a Senate proposal to reduce payments to doctors who treat Medicaid patients if the doctors don’t sign managed-care contracts. Also in this week's action at the legislature: Bills on Sunday hunting and slow left-lane drivers.
We also pick a Headliner of the Week. Jordan Schrader of The News & Observer hosts, with Matthew Adams, Colin Campbell, Lynn Bonner Will Doran and Craig Jarvis of the N&O.
