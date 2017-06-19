NC state budget deal includes raises for state employees, teachers

A compromise North Carolina state budget would give teachers an average pay raise of 3.3 percent in the coming year, and would raise most other state employees’ pay by a flat $1,000. Retired state employees would receive a 1 percent cost-of-living increase in their pension checks.
