NC state budget deal includes raises for state employees, teachers
A compromise North Carolina state budget would give teachers an average pay raise of 3.3 percent in the coming year, and would raise most other state employees’ pay by a flat $1,000. Retired state employees would receive a 1 percent cost-of-living increase in their pension checks.
Shanta Lightfoot, a senior administrator for Middle School English Language Arts for Wake County Public School Systems, graduated from N.C. State in 2008 having participated in the Teaching Fellows Program. The program was cut in 2011 but now appears to be making a return. Lightfoot talks about the impact of losing the program and what it means for it to return.
The Governor's School could lose state funding under the NC Senate's budget proposal while the House budget leaves funding intact. For more than 50 years, the summer program has provided educational opportunities for high school students.
Video: NC GOP Chairman Robin Hayes says that Gov. Roy Cooper doesn't have the authority to call for a special election following some recent court rulings on redistricting. Hayes says that when Cooper was in the General Assembly on the redistricting committee, he drew districts for racial and partisan reasons.
Video: The N.C. NAACP's Rev. William Barber wants the N.C. General Assembly to 'Cease and desist' from making laws. He says it is an illegal body following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that says some voting districts were improperly drawn.
Last year nearly 5,000 children were turned away from free Pre-K classes because the state didn't fund enough seats for them. PolitiFact NC looked into a claim that the legislature is on its way toward getting rid of that waiting list.
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory calls for a new voter ID law, and for Gov. Roy Cooper to do more to help Hurricane Matthew victims. McCrory spoke with reporters after making a speech to the NC Republican Party convention Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Wilmington.
House chief budget writer Rep. Nelson Dollar, R-Wake, and House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, discuss differences between House and Senate versions of the state budget and how negotiations between the two chambers are likely to unfold.
Rep. Jeffrey Elmore, R-Wilkes, discusses the thinking used by House budget writers to structure step raises and retention bonuses for North Carolina teachers during a press conference on Thursday, June 1, 2017.
Video: Attorneys representing Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders make their arguments before a three judge panel as Cooper contests a restructuring of the State Board of Elections and the Ethics Commission. Cooper contends it takes away too much power from him and he can't execute his duties. Legislators argue it has the authority to remake the boards.