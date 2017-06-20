Governor’s School survives in NC budget

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Recreational fisherman, conservation groups, rally to support fisheries bill Pause 3:48 Angry Governor Cooper blasts compromise budget 3:45 NC state budget deal includes raises for state employees, teachers 1:28 Wake County school official excited to see comeback for Teaching Fellows program 1:30 Governor’s School survives budget cuts 0:53 Factcheck: Richard Burr claims uncommon transparency in Trump, Russia investigation 2:52 GOP's Hayes: Cooper doesn't have authority to call for special election 1:49 NAACP activists threatened with arrest while delivering letter to House speaker’s office 2:11 NAACP's Barber wants General Assembly to stop making laws 1:15 Black lawmakers call for quick redistricting Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The Governor's School survived possible cuts to its state funding after a NC Senate's budget proposal called for cut while the House budget left funding intact. The compromise budget leaves funding in place. For more than 50 years, the summer program has provided educational opportunities for high school students. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

