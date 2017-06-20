Recreational fishermen, conservation groups, rally to support fisheries bill

Video: A group comprised mostly of recreational fishermen tow their fishing boats around the Legislative Building in Raleigh in parade-like fashion to rally support for HB867 Tuesday morning, June 20, 2017. According to supporters, the bill would change the way North Carolina marine fisheries are managed to guarantee sustainable harvest in the future.
Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
Education

Wake County school official excited to see comeback for Teaching Fellows program

Shanta Lightfoot, a senior administrator for Middle School English Language Arts for Wake County Public School Systems, graduated from N.C. State in 2008 having participated in the Teaching Fellows Program. The program was cut in 2011 but now appears to be making a return. Lightfoot talks about the impact of losing the program and what it means for it to return.

State Politics

Governor’s School survives budget cuts

The Governor's School survived possible cuts to its state funding after a NC Senate's budget proposal called for cut while the House budget left funding intact. The compromise budget leaves funding in place. For more than 50 years, the summer program has provided educational opportunities for high school students.