Legislative Building in Raleigh houses the Senate and House chambers, legislator and staff offices and common areas.
June 23, 2017 11:59 AM

Budget-writers find funds for office furniture

By Lauren Horsch

RALEIGH

A small provision in the state budget passed this week would mean new furniture at the legislative complex, primarily in committee rooms.

The budget allocates $593,912 for the purchase of new furniture.

The money is a one-time, non-recurring allocation slated for fiscal year 2020.

Sen. Jeff Tarte, a Republican from Mecklenburg County who is a co-chair of the Senate appropriations general government committee, said the hope is to start by replacing the furniture in the committee rooms in both the Legislative Building and the Legislative Office Building. Then furniture for staff members — but not lawmakers — and common areas would be replaced.

“The chairs, as we understand, a lot of them are collapsing through,” he said. “The last (group) of chairs were bought in ’81, and prior to that was ’64, and they haven't been maintained.”

Tarte said the state will purchase the furniture from a North Carolina company, noting that the first preference would be for the furniture to come from Correction Enterprises, which employs prison inmates, “because they'd be infinitely cheaper and they're high quality.”

Lauren Horsch: 919-836-2801, @LaurenHorsch

