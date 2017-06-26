House Bill 2-inspired disclosure rule for UNC leaders’ votes in NCAA, ACC actions gets voted down

The N.C. House on Monday rejected changes to a UNC public records bill that would have forced university leaders to disclose any votes they take as members of a NCAA or ACC committee.
In a 58-54 vote, the House passed the Senate’s proposed public records changes, which would force UNC system universities to release records of any communications with the NCAA, ACC or other athletic organization.
But the House shot down an amendment that would replace the legislation with language requiring any UNC system leader or staff member who serves on a board or committee for an intercollegiate athletic association, such as the ACC and NCAA, to disclose their votes – unless the vote involves a legal settlement or personnel matter. The amendment was sponsored by Rep. Jeff Collins, a Rocky Mount Republican, and is similar to a House bill filed earlier this session.
Both proposals came in the wake of the ACC and NCAA decisions to move sports championships out of North Carolina while House Bill 2 was in effect.
While the chancellor of Duke University said he voted in favor of the boycotts, the chancellors of N.C. State and UNC-Chapel Hill refused to say how they voted, saying only that “it was a thoughtful and vigorous discussion and was not a unanimous vote.”
Rep. Chris Millis, a Pender County Republican, said the disclosure requirement in the amendment would make it harder for university leaders to “be calling economic airstrikes on their own state.”
But legislators from both parties worried that the amendment’s requirement that university chancellors submit a monthly report to the UNC system president and Board of Governors would be a burden.
“I sincerely question the cost value of the time and effort that it would take to do that,” said Rep. John Fraley, an Iredell County Republican. “There doesn’t seem to be too much that hasn’t made the newspaper through a public records request. I think the information that you would be after is probably in public records already.”
The amendment was rejected in a 51-61 vote. The original Senate version of the UNC public records bill will be back on the House agenda for a final vote on Tuesday.
