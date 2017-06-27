Retired military veterans wouldn’t pay NC income tax under Senate bill

Retired military veterans wouldn’t have to pay state income taxes on their pensions under a bill that passed the N.C. Senate Finance Committee Tuesday.
The original version of Senate Bill 153 would have created an income tax exemption for both retirees and active military personnel who are currently serving outside the state. But an amendment proposed by Sen. Tommy Tucker, a Union County Republican, removed the exemption for current military members, limiting the tax break to retirees.
Tucker didn’t explain why the change was needed during Tuesday’s meeting, but revenue projections showed the original bill would reduce tax revenues by $114 million next year. With Tucker’s change, the bill’s revenue impact is only $23 million.
The bill is sponsored by Sen. Ronald Rabin, a Harnett County Republican and retired Army colonel who served in the Vietnam War. He said veterans will need to have retired after a “full term of service” to qualify for the tax break. It only applies to retirement payments received from the military.
“If we’re going to claim to be the most military friendly (state), we really should be,” Rabin said. “We’re really number 48 in the nation in terms of military friendliness.”
Rabin said North Carolina is one of only eight states that doesn’t offer the tax exemption.
The state already offers an income tax exemption to active military service members who are serving in a combat zone or are hospitalized with a combat injury.
Sen. Don Davis, a Greene County Democrat, said he hopes the tax benefit will help North Carolina remain attractive to the military as it goes through base closures.
“This is essential as we move forward,” Davis said. “This is worthy of truly a salute.”
The bill now goes to the Senate Rules Committee before it hits the Senate floor. It’s unclear if the House would take action on the bill before this year’s session wraps up.
