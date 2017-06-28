Should NC join call for constitutional convention? Proposal heads to House floor

A resolution calling for a constitutional convention is headed to the House floor after a committee voted 8-6 along party lines to move the proposal forward.
The move came one day after former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint visited the legislature to lobby for the Convention of States idea, which is popular among conservatives seeking term limits for Congress and a balanced federal budget. The group also brought a hat-wearing llama to draw attention to their cause.
In April, the Senate passed a resolution calling for a convention of the states in a 29-20 vote, but the House hadn’t taken any action until this week. Sponsors of the resolution in the House said Tuesday that it’s unclear if the measure has enough votes.
“New people have been sent to Washington many times over, and it’s very obvious that Washington will not fix the problem because Washington is the problem,” said Rep. Bert Jones, a Reidsville Republican and sponsor of the resolution. “By failing to act, we become part of the problem. We are aiding and abetting the problem that is driving our nation deeper and deeper into the black hole of debt.”
But Democrats on the committee voiced concerns about a constitutional convention. Rep. Bobbie Richardson, a Franklin County Democrat who is African-American, noted that many of her own rights came from federal government action.
“My fear is that my children and grandchildren’s rights are being taken away,” she said. “I think we should be very cautious about saying what the federal government should not do. Many of us benefited from the federal government stepping in.”
Others argued that a constitutional convention isn’t the best way to resolve Washington’s problems. “The power rests with the people,” said Rep. Terry Garrison, a Democrat from Henderson. “It’s incumbent on the people to elect persons to office who will keep those priorities in order.”
Rep. Michael Speciale, a New Bern Republican who isn’t on the committee, said he’s eager to “drain the swamp” in Washington but called for the resolution to be defeated.
“This is not the way to do it,” he said. “This is a full blown constitutional convention. This should only be used as a very last resort.”
Two Republicans on the committee voted for the resolution because they wanted the entire House to have a chance to vote on it, but they said they had reservations about the proposal – including how convention delegates would be chosen. The appointments would be controlled by the legislature but the process isn’t clear.
There hasn’t been a constitutional convention since the first one in 1787. If two-thirds of the states call for a convention, Congress has to call the meeting. North Carolina would become the 13th state to pass a resolution.
Proposed amendments would have to be ratified by 38 state legislatures before they become part of the Constitution – a requirement that Jones argued would prevent any unpopular amendments from passing.
Rep. Dennis Riddell, an Alamance County Republican and co-sponsor of the resolution, said the convention is the only solution to the national debt problem, which he compared to a drug addiction.
“We are putting the next generation in a form of involuntary servitude,” he said.
The resolution could get a hearing on the House floor as early as Wednesday afternoon. If it passes, North Carolina’s call would become official because the resolution doesn’t need to be signed by the governor.
Colin Campbell: 919-829-4698, @RaleighReporter
