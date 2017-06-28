Cooper: $810,000 headed to Hurricane Matthew-stricken areas to help flood victims rebuild

Gov. Roy Cooper announced $810,000 in grants Wednesday for non-profits helping to rebuild homes damaged by Hurricane Matthew, using money donated by individuals, corporations and foundations after the devastating storm last October.
Cooper announced the grants from the N.C. Disaster Relief Fund during a visit to a home in Lumberton that had been flooded by the storm and was repaired by volunteers working with the United Methodist Church. The denomination’s disaster-relief arm, the United Methodist Committee on Relief, and its Baptist counterpart, Baptist on Mission, are the largest non-profits working to help homeowners make repairs. Dozens of smaller groups also have been involved.
The grants come almost a month after former Gov. Pat McCrory complained that Cooper had been slow to distribute Hurricane Matthew relief funding during a speech at the N.C. Republican Party’s annual convention.
Cooper, for his part, had complained about the Trump Administration’s decision to give North Carolina $6.1 million in federal disaster funds when the state had sought $900 million.
On Wednesday, Cooper focused on the efforts to rebuild the stricken areas.
“Volunteers, nonprofits, and faith groups are doing incredible work helping North Carolinians recover from Hurricane Matthew, and these grants will help continue their efforts,” Cooper said in a statement released by his office. “Recovering from Hurricane Matthew is a team effort, and I’m grateful to everyone who is pitching in to bring us back from this terrible storm.”
Cooper announced the following grants:
▪ NC Baptists on Mission will receive $368,000 to repair homes in Bertie, Duplin, Robeson, Sampson and Wayne counties.
▪ NC Conference of the United Methodist Church will get $200,000 to repair homes in Cumberland, Edgecombe, Nash and Robeson counties.
▪ Lenoir Green United Way will receive $85,000 to help families with rental assistance, furniture and appliances, and other rebuilding needs.
▪ United Way of Pitt County will get $82,000 to help with rebuilding homes and rental properties.
▪ United Way of the Cape Fear will receive $50,000 to assist families, purchase building materials and pay contractors working on home repairs in Cumberland County.
▪ Albemarle Area United Way will receive $25,000 to help families and individuals with home repairs, furniture and appliances in Dare County.
Cooper also visited the town of Fair Bluff, whose downtown has been largely in a state of limbo since the Lumber River flooded it, too. Only a handful of businesses have reopened; others are waiting to see what advice a study group will offer the town on how to reinvent itself so that it can be financially stable.
The town’s future relies in part on being able to afford to make major repairs to its leaky wastewater collection system, which takes in so much rainwater that town Commissioner Randy Britt says the town sometimes sends two to three times more water than residents use to the Fairmont wastewater treatment plant, and Fairmont has been struggling to pay for the service.
Cooper told a gathering of local leaders and residents in Fair Bluff that Fairmont will receive nearly $1 million in disaster recovery funds to keep the plant operating.
Cooper also said the legislature is working on approving $5 million to build new homes in Fair Bluff through an appropriation to the Lumber River Council of Government. The town only had 588 housing units in the 2000 census, and 109 homes were severely damaged by flooding from the hurricane.
Britt, who is operating a small-engine repair shop in the back of his flooded-out hardware store in town, met with the governor during his visit to Fair Bluff.
“It was a good visit,” Britt said. “He met with a lot of people and listened to what they had to say. What really comes out of it, that’ll be the real proof.”
