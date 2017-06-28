Cooper: $810,000 headed to Hurricane Matthew-stricken areas to help flood victims rebuild

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:12 Governor Roy Cooper says he will veto the budget bill from the NC legislature Pause 1:53 Recreational fishermen, conservation groups, rally to support fisheries bill 3:48 Angry Governor Cooper blasts compromise budget 3:45 NC state budget deal includes raises for state employees, teachers 1:28 Wake school official excited to see comeback for Teaching Fellows program 1:30 Governor’s School survives budget cuts 0:53 Factcheck: Richard Burr claims uncommon transparency in Trump, Russia investigation 2:52 GOP's Hayes: Cooper doesn't have authority to call for special election 1:49 NAACP activists threatened with arrest while delivering letter to House speaker’s office 2:11 NAACP's Barber wants General Assembly to stop making laws Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Video: Months following Hurricane Matthew, Robeson County residents work to rebuild their lives. A single mother looks for affordable housing. A flood damage contractor renovates homes, and a hotel owner assesses the damage to his business. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Video: Months following Hurricane Matthew, Robeson County residents work to rebuild their lives. A single mother looks for affordable housing. A flood damage contractor renovates homes, and a hotel owner assesses the damage to his business. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com