Residents near the Brickhaven Mine in Chatham County are worried about the approval by the state Department of Environmental Quality to allow spraying of wastewater at the coal-ash dump. Without the kind of on-site disposal under discussion, that wastewater must be collected and taken to a disposal facility that treats industrial waste. Since 2015, the mine has produced 600,000 to 3 million gallons of wastewater per month, according to a report by mine owner Charah.