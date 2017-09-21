Is NC home to 2 of the top 5 ‘most polluted’ rivers?

More than 4 million people in North Carolina get their drinking water from the Neuse and Cape Fear rivers.
That’s 40 percent of the state’s residents. So a state lawmaker’s claim that the rivers are two of the five most polluted in the country would appear to have some major implications if true.
But the claim isn’t true, PolitiFact North Carolina found.
“There are 250,000 rivers in this country,” Rep. Billy Richardson, a Fayetteville Democrat, said as he urged fellow lawmakers to commit more funding to the state Department of Environmental Quality to research the pollutant GenX in the Cape Fear River.
“Two rivers of the top five most polluted rivers are right here in North Carolina,” he said.
The Cape Fear and the Neuse do appear on a list that no one would want their local river to show up on. To find out more about what threatens those rivers, and why PolitiFact North Carolina still rated Richardson’s claim False, go to PolitiFact.com.
Paul A. Specht: 919-829-4870, @AndySpecht
