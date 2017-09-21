More Videos

  Record flooding in Smithfield after Hurricane Matthew pushes Neuse over banks

    Hurricane Matthew pushed the Neuse River over its banks in record levels onto West Market Street in downtown Smithfield, N.C. Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2016.

State Politics

Is NC home to 2 of the top 5 ‘most polluted’ rivers?

By Paul A. Specht

aspecht@newsobserver.com

September 21, 2017 9:47 AM

More than 4 million people in North Carolina get their drinking water from the Neuse and Cape Fear rivers.

That’s 40 percent of the state’s residents. So a state lawmaker’s claim that the rivers are two of the five most polluted in the country would appear to have some major implications if true.

But the claim isn’t true, PolitiFact North Carolina found.

“There are 250,000 rivers in this country,” Rep. Billy Richardson, a Fayetteville Democrat, said as he urged fellow lawmakers to commit more funding to the state Department of Environmental Quality to research the pollutant GenX in the Cape Fear River.

Richardson
Rep. Billy Richardson
N.C. General Assembly

“Two rivers of the top five most polluted rivers are right here in North Carolina,” he said.

The Cape Fear and the Neuse do appear on a list that no one would want their local river to show up on. To find out more about what threatens those rivers, and why PolitiFact North Carolina still rated Richardson’s claim False, go to PolitiFact.com.

Paul A. Specht: 919-829-4870, @AndySpecht

PolitiFact NC

Speaker: State Rep. Billy Richardson, a Fayetteville Democrat.

Statement: North Carolina is home to “two rivers of the top five most polluted rivers” in the United States.

Ruling: There’s evidence that the Neuse River and Cape Fear River are threatened not only by waste from local farms but by a chemical that state regulators want to investigate. However, PolitiFact found no basis for Richardson’s claim that North Carolina rivers rank among the top five most polluted in the United States. We rate this claim False.

