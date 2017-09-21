Is NC home to 2 of the top 5 ‘most polluted’ rivers?

More Videos 0:49 State Treasurer Dale Folwell talks about collecting overpayments Pause 1:57 Should Confederate monuments stay or go? 0:50 NC Rep. Chuck McGrady on the plastic bag ban 1:16 Protesters vow to fight Trump decision to rescind DACA program 1:18 Rally protests DACA decision 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 0:58 Last call for Life Flight Three 0:49 Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic 2:56 Polio virus trial shows promise for brain cancer 1:26 Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Record flooding in Smithfield after Hurricane Matthew pushes Neuse over banks Hurricane Matthew pushed the Neuse River over its banks in record levels onto West Market Street in downtown Smithfield, N.C. Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2016. Hurricane Matthew pushed the Neuse River over its banks in record levels onto West Market Street in downtown Smithfield, N.C. Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2016. Scott Bolejack, Abbie Bennett, Thomas Babb, Robert Willett newsobserver.com

