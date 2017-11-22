More Videos

  • Opponents of HB2: 'This will not repeal HB2'

    Equality North Carolina, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), and the ACLU of North Carolina will hold a press conference outside of the North Carolina General Assembly Building.

Equality North Carolina, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), and the ACLU of North Carolina will hold a press conference outside of the North Carolina General Assembly Building. Chris Cioffi ccioffi@newsobserver.com
Equality North Carolina, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), and the ACLU of North Carolina will hold a press conference outside of the North Carolina General Assembly Building. Chris Cioffi ccioffi@newsobserver.com

State Politics

Fact check: McCrory says HB2 was ‘really never repealed’

By Paul A. Specht

aspecht@newsobserver.com

November 22, 2017 06:41 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

To hear former Gov. Pat McCrory tell it, protesters would still be carrying on in front of the governor’s mansion if only they read the fine print of the so-called HB2 repeal.

That’s what they did after McCrory last year signed House Bill 2, which required people to use bathrooms in North Carolina government facilities that matched their birth certificate.

HB2 is a touchy subject for McCrory, who faced immediate backlash from corporations, advocacy groups and sports organizations. He then went on to lose a tight race to Democrat Roy Cooper in last November’s election.

McCrory, for his part, suggested recently that voters take a closer look at the so-called HB2 repeal bill that Cooper signed on March 30. McCrory contended in a recent interview with WBT radio in Charlotte that HB2 “was really never repealed.”

McCrory told WBT that the media are biased because they haven’t reported that “all of the restrictions that were in place last October are in place this October.”

“Everyone’s pretending the problem's solved and we're going to move on,” he continued. “It was a fake issue in many ways all along, and this is one issue where it's fake news that a bill was signed and very little changed except for the public perception.”

This is one subject where McCrory and some of his former adversaries in LGBT advocacy groups basically agree.

Ben Graumann, communications director for Equality NC, referred to new law HB 142 as “a continuation of HB2.” And Chris Sgro, communications director for the Human Rights Campaign, said HB 142 “while purported to be a ‘repeal’ of HB2, simply replaces one discriminatory anti-transgender bill with another.”

To see how PolitiFact ruled on McCrory’s statement, go to PolitiFact.com.

Paul A. Specht: 919-829-4870, @AndySpecht

