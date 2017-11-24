More Videos

José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time 1:09

NC State's JaySam is one of most versatile players in Wolfpack history 0:49

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War 1:41

'Magical educator' Paulette Hicks reads to her preschoolers 1:29

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28

Thanksgiving with the Woodhouses 2:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Franklin Academy proud of boys soccer program's success and progress 2:26

  • Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's

    NCGOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse uses Oreo cookies as a metaphor for health care when explaining why college students should vote for Republicans.

Bryan Anderson

State Politics

Democrats call for conversation on state gun laws

At the start of a legislative session focused other issues, House Democrats called on Republican counterparts to revisit state gun laws in the aftermath of Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas. House Democratic leader Darren Jackson of Wake County said "We will meet any time, any where, and waive any legislative rule to start this life-saving and important conversation."