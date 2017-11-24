Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's

The Sons of Confederate Veterans say that they come to the N.C. State Fair to educate people about Southern history and heritage, not to promote hatred. They meet people, give out stickers and sell merchandise at the State Fair in Raleigh on Oct. 19, 2017.
At the start of a legislative session focused other issues, House Democrats called on Republican counterparts to revisit state gun laws in the aftermath of Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas. House Democratic leader Darren Jackson of Wake County said "We will meet any time, any where, and waive any legislative rule to start this life-saving and important conversation."
Video: About 100 protesters marched in silence in opposition to GOP-drawn voting maps in Raleigh on Oct. 4, 2017. Republicans blame failed policies by the left, not maps, for Democratic losses in recent elections.
Video: The N.C. Historical Commission board voted to delay making a decision regarding placement of statues and monuments on state grounds during a meeting in Raleigh on Sept. 22, 2017. Saying it is 'precedent setting,' they want time to study it further.