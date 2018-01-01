In unusual step, victims told of destroyed rape kits

This Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 photo shows a sexual assault evidence collection kit at Rape Crisis Volunteers of Cumberland County in Fayetteville, N.C. Hundreds of kits that had been collected have been thrown away by Fayetteville police. Years after the kits were discarded, Fayetteville police have been working with a crisis group to call the victims and tell them what happened. Gerry Broome AP Photo