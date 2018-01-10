Fact check: A gerrymander is ‘a strange looking monster drawing,’ GOP leader says

According to the leader of the North Carolina GOP, detecting gerrymandering should be as easy as checking under your bed at night.

If you see something that looks like a monster, you’re in trouble.

Robin Hayes, chairman of the NC Republican Party, is among many Republicans upset that a panel of federal judges on Tuesday struck down North Carolina’s election districts for U.S. Congress as unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders.

State Sen. Ralph Hise, a Mitchell County Republican who helped lead redistricting efforts, said legislative leaders plan to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court and ask for a stay.

Dallas Woodhouse, executive director of the NC GOP, said the Supreme Court should take note of what he described as “outrageous” actions by an “activist judge.”

Meanwhile the US Supreme Court should take note of the outrageous political actions of some courts and see what a Pandora’s box they could be opening with partisan gerrymandering claims #SCOTUS @NCCivitas @NCGOP @rollcall @politico — Dallas Woodhouse (@DallasWoodhouse) January 10, 2018

Hayes on Wednesday then echoed Woodhouse by accusing the judges of “attempting to throw North Carolina’s elections into chaos.” And he defended the maps in a statement that suggests the judges are adopting “radical, untested new theories” about the definition of gerrymandering.

“A ‘gerrymander’ is by definition and common understanding, a strange looking ‘monster’ drawing. This map is clearly not that,” Hayes said. He noted that the maps kept 87 of North Carolina’s 100 counties whole and divided only 12 precincts.

At least one reporter saw the face of a monster in the districts.

NC GOP says their districts can't be gerrymanders because gerrymanders are "strange looking monster drawings" and "this map is not that." NC-2 literally looks like a monster eating Raleigh. https://t.co/VGmppXW7NI pic.twitter.com/1TMcspA6s9 — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) January 10, 2018

Experts say the shape of districts can, indeed, be an indicator of gerrymandering. But is it the determining factor? To see how PolitiFact rated Hayes’ statement, go to PolitiFact.com.