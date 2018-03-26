Candidate apologizes for joke about taking guns away from 'cold, bare hands'

A candidate seeking election as Buncombe County’s next sheriff, R. Daryl Fisher, made a joke during a meeting with constituents in Asheville, NC about taking guns away from people after death. He apologized after backlash from conservative media.
R Daryl Fisher 4 Buncombe County Sheriff/YouTube
Dreams 'die' at DACA rally

Wake County

Dreams 'die' at DACA rally

Video: Protesters hold a "die-in" to protest DACA immigration policies, saying many people die as a result of being deported. The rally was held at the Terry Sanford Federal Building in Raleigh on March 6, 2018.