White NC candidate: I'm part of the black community

Gary Shipman, a candidate for NC House, tells a crowd at Ogden Park in Wilmington on April 8 that he is "a member of the African-American community." Shipman is one of three Democrats hoping to unseat Republican state Rep. Holly Grange.
Gov. Roy Cooper pays off an ACC beer bet

After losing a bet with Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia over the ACC tournament, Roy Cooper went shopping for some North Carolina craft beer. Based on the colors of the cans, he settled on Fullsteam Brewery and Mother Earth Brewery.

Dreams 'die' at DACA rally

Video: Protesters hold a "die-in" to protest DACA immigration policies, saying many people die as a result of being deported. The rally was held at the Terry Sanford Federal Building in Raleigh on March 6, 2018.