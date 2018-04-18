Five things you need to know to vote in the primary

Gary Shipman, a candidate for NC House, tells a crowd at Ogden Park in Wilmington on April 8 that he is "a member of the African-American community." Shipman is one of three Democrats hoping to unseat Republican state Rep. Holly Grange.
After losing a bet with Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia over the ACC tournament, Roy Cooper went shopping for some North Carolina craft beer. Based on the colors of the cans, he settled on Fullsteam Brewery and Mother Earth Brewery.
A candidate seeking election as Buncombe County’s next sheriff, R. Daryl Fisher, made a joke during a meeting with constituents in Asheville, NC about taking guns away from people after death. He apologized after backlash from conservative media.
NC GOP officials Robin Hayes and Dallas Woodhouse hold a press conference before delivering a letter calling for a federal investigation into Governor Roy Cooper's 58 million pipeline fund for potential Hobbs Act violations.
Video: Protesters hold a "die-in" to protest DACA immigration policies, saying many people die as a result of being deported. The rally was held at the Terry Sanford Federal Building in Raleigh on March 6, 2018.
VIDEO: Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue, a Raleigh Democrat, talks about his reaction to sexual harassment allegations against Rep. Duane Hall and calls for tougher harassment policies at the legislature.
Hendricks, 32, receives federal disability benefits because he has cerebral palsy. Social Security has strict rules on how much a disabled person can save. His NC ABLE account allows him to save more money than federal rules typically allow.
Durham Democrat Mickey Michaux reflects on North Carolina politics and the importance of HBCUs in NC. Michaux, the longest-serving member in the North Carolina House of Representatives, will retire at the end of his current term.