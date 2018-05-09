Allison Dahle celebrates after defeating State House incumbent Duane Hall

First-time candidate Allison Dahle trounced incumbent Duane Hall in a state House primary. Hall, a Democrat facing sexual harassment allegations and calls to resign, was seeking a fourth term.
Andy Specht
Gov. Roy Cooper pays off an ACC beer bet

Latest News

Gov. Roy Cooper pays off an ACC beer bet

After losing a bet with Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia over the ACC tournament, Roy Cooper went shopping for some North Carolina craft beer. Based on the colors of the cans, he settled on Fullsteam Brewery and Mother Earth Brewery.