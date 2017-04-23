Watch as a Coast Guard helicopter crew pulls a man from a cruise ship off the NC coast

A man was experiencing kidney failure on a cruise ship about 120 miles from Wilmington when a Coast Guard helicopter crew flew out to medevac the critically ill man, according to the Coast Guard.
The 60-year-old man was on board the Norwegian Breakaway, a 1,068-foot cruise ship, the Coast Guard said in a press release.
The video, taken from the high-powered cameras on the Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, shows the rescue team lifting the man off the deck of the ship to the helicopter waiting above.
Both the helicopter crew and a Coast Guard C-130 Hercules airplane responded to the emergency call from Air Station Elizabeth City. Once the helicopter crew got the man on board they took him to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington for treatment.
The ship was returning from a 7-night cruise from New York to the Bahamas and back, according to Norwegian Cruise Line, which operates the ship.
"The crews from Air Station Elizabeth City as well as the 5th District Command Center team seamlessly worked together to carry out a successful offshore hoist," said Petty Officer Thomas Barbay, the Coast Guard’s operations unit controller for the case. "It was our priority to deliver the man to medical care as quickly and safely as possible."
Another helicopter crew out of Elizabeth City, N.C. had a similar operation Saturday night, according to the Coast Guard. They lifted a 58-year-old man who was having a heart attack off the Carnival Pride cruise ship near Virginia Beach, Va.
“The helicopter crew hoisted the man to the helicopter and transported him to Norfolk International Airport, where EMS personnel transferred him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital,” according to a Coast Guard press release.
Duncan: 919-829-4880, @duncanreporting
Comments