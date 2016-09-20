Duke Energy offers solar panels for schools in lawsuit deal

Duke Energy is looking for 10 North Carolina schools that want rooftop solar power panels they can use to teach about renewable energy.
The country's largest electric company said Tuesday it will spend $300,000 to install the solar panels, provide monitoring equipment, and give training and curriculum to students and teachers. The panels also generate a fraction of the electricity the school uses.
The solar-panels offer is available to any school served by Duke Energy that applies by Dec. 2.
The spending is part of a settlement Duke Energy made last year with the Obama administration ending a 15-year-old lawsuit over claims that the utility violated federal clean air laws.
Charlotte-based Duke Energy operates about three dozen solar-power farms in North Carolina, the country's No. 2 state for solar energy.
