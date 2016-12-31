New NC insurance commissioner taking oath at fire station

2:28 UNC's Trubisky reflects on the Tar Heels' loss to Stanford in the Sun Bowl and the fumble Pause

2:46 Fedora: 'Our guys fought all the way to the end'

1:39 UNC's Switzer heads into workouts for NFL draft

2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

5:18 Roy Williams on win over Northern Iowa and the NCAA investigation

2:11 Woodall: Early UNC reviews of academic scandal were not probing investigations

1:22 Bissette: 'After Wainstein, I didn't know what else we could possibly do'

0:59 Bissette: 'The University could have acted sooner and stronger'

2:58 UNC's Larry Fedora talks recruitment, cowboy hats and the Sun Bowl.