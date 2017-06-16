North Carolina

June 16, 2017 1:41 AM

Wreckage of Civil War ship to be NC's 1st heritage dive site

The Associated Press
KURE BEACH, N.C.

North Carolina is opening its first heritage dive site, a Civil War blockade runner located off the coast at Fort Fisher.

The dive site in the Condor will open Friday and will provide the opportunity to explore what's described as one of the best-preserved shipwrecks on the North Carolina coast. The dedication will be held at the Fort Fisher Historic Site in Kure Beach.

The Condor ran aground and was lost on the night of Oct. 1, 1864, as it steamed through the cordon of Union naval vessels blockading the port of Wilmington.

The 218-foot-long wreckage rests in 25 feet of water about 700 yards off the beach in front of the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

The site will be open for divers from June through November.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

He spent two weeks working on his graduation speech. The principal said no. He did anyway.

He spent two weeks working on his graduation speech. The principal said no. He did anyway. 6:54

He spent two weeks working on his graduation speech. The principal said no. He did anyway.
A taste of the sea at the White Point Take Out restaurant in Atlantic 2:21

A taste of the sea at the White Point Take Out restaurant in Atlantic

Coast Guard medevacs diver off NC coast 0:49

Coast Guard medevacs diver off NC coast

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos